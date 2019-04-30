Wheatus live in Lincoln this month

Wheatus are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week on their new UK tour.

Wheatus will reach a milestone next year with the 20th anniversary of their debut album and the single that made their name, Teenage Dirtbag.

The band will celebrate this by releasing an expanded edition of their debut album next year with 10 songs that didn’t make the original final line-up added to the list.

But before then, they have a busy live schedule to complete with festival dates across Europe and their UK tour.

The band is in Lincoln on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets are available now on 0871 220 0260 or online.