Wheatus live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend

The original Teenage Dirtbags Wheatus play in Lincoln this weekend on their new UK tour.

Wheatus will reach a milestone next year with the 20th anniversary of their debut album and the single that made their name, Teenage Dirtbag.

The New Yorkers will celebrate this by releasing an expanded edition of their debut album next year with 10 songs that didn’t make the original final line-up added to the list.

Frontman Brendan B Brown said: “We found demos of about ten songs written alongside the tracks that made the album, but they didn’t get finished.

"Looking at them now, they feel surprisingly fresh and deserving of a proper chance to be heard.

"So, we’ll have a brand new 20-song version of our album on its 20th anniversary and that all happens in 2020.”

But before then, they have a busy live schedule to complete with festival dates across Europe and their UK tour.

The band is in Lincoln on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets are available now on 0871 220 0260 or online.