Ward Thomas to play Lincoln date on new UK tour

Award-wining country-pop duo Ward Thomas have announced an intimate acoustic tour for spring 2020.

And they will be coming to the Engine Shed in Lincoln on May 2.

The tour comes on the back of the release of their acclaimed UK top 10 album, Restless Minds, and being awarded the prestigious Global Artist Award at the CMA Awards earlier this year.

This year has also seen them tour Europe with Jack Savoretti, before joining him to sing a duet of The Killers’ Human at his sold-out Wembley Arena show.

They also played a triumphant set at Isle of Wight, supported David Gray across his Australian run and joined Brad Paisley on stage at London’s O2 Arena for Whiskey Lullaby.

Across these new dates, the duo will play fan favourites from their chart topping album Cartwheels, as well as ‘Restless Minds, and some brand-new tracks.

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday, November 8 here.