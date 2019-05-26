Voice of Smokie Chris Norman playing two dates in Lincolnshire

Famed for fronting 70s band Smokie, Chris Norman is live in Lincolnshire this week.

With Smokie, Chris came to fame in 1975 with the song If You Think You Know How To Love Me.

This was the springboard for a series of hit singles with tunes like Don’t Play Your Rock’N’Roll To Me, Something’s Been Making Me Blue, Wild Angels, I’ll Meet You At Midnight, Living

Next Door To Alice, Lay Back In The Arms Of Someone, It’s Your Life, Needles And Pins, Oh Carol and more.

Since leaving Smokie, Chris has gone on to carve a successful solo career ever since his first solo single Midnight Lady became a massive hit throughout Europe

For many years now Chris has been touring with his live band.

And now he is returning to the UK with all his hits as well as some new tracks.

He is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Thursday, May 30 and the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, June 1.

Tickets for his Lincoln gig are on 01522 519999 or online.

Tickets for his Scunthorpe show are on 0844 8542776 or online.