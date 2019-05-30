TV's The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen is coming to Lincoln

Recently featured in hit TV series Our Yorkshire Farm, watched by 2.2 million viewers each week, Amanda Owen is bringing her new tour to Lincoln's New Theatre Royal.

Amanda famously left city life behind to become a traditional shepherdess on a remote hill farm high in the Yorkshire Dales.

And now she’s coming to tell Lincoln audiences all about it.

A mum of nine (ranging in age from two to 17) and shepherdess to a flock of a thousand sheep, plus a farmyard packed with an assortment of animals, life for Amanda, her husband Clive

and their ‘free range’ children is never dull.

To coincide with her new book, Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda is embarking on her first UK theatre tour.

In this frank, funny and informative new show, Amanda Owen shares heart-warming tales and honest anecdotes from her remarkable farming, family life in North Yorkshire.

It's a life that has almost gone in today;s modern world, one ruled by animals and the four seasons.

Audiences can hear how Amanda grew up in Huddersfield, but was inspired by James Herriot’s books to leave her town life behind and head to the countryside.

And find out how she juggles life as a shepherdess, home renovator and mother to nine children, with life as a best-selling author and being taken to the nation’s hearts with the Channel 5 hit series Our Yorkshire Farm.

Accompanied by some of Amanda's photography, experience the highs and lows of the farming year, which in 2018 included the extremes of the Beast from the East and one of the

hottest summers on record.

With Amanda’s trademark Yorkshire grit and good humour, An Evening with Amanda Owen will entertain anyone with an interest in farming life, outdoor parenting or who has ever considered a move to the countryside.

The evening will be hosted by stand-up poet Kate Fox, who has performed her poetry on BBC1 and BBC2.

She also made two comedy series on BBC Radio 4 called The Price of Happiness and is currently touring her own show, Where There’s Muck There’s Bras, remembering the lives of

pioneering and important northern women.

The show is in Lincoln on Tuesday, June 18 at 7.30pm and tickets are available now on 01522 519999 or online.