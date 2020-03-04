Treat for opera fans as Aida comes to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

The Russian State Opera will be performing Verdi’s grand opera Aida at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on March 12.

This timeless opera, packed with breath-taking melodies, is to be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a live orchestra of more than 30, the new production will delight with sumptuous sets and splendid new costumes.

Verdi brings the ancient Egypt on stage with an evolving love story against the backdrop of war.

The princess of Ethiopia (Aida) falls in love with Egyptian general (Radames) and he is also besotted by her. Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country.

The most powerful melody comes in the form of the famous Triumphal March.

