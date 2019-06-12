Totally Tina is rocking into Lincoln for award-winning show

Justine Riddoch pays tribute to the queen of rock & roll, Tina Turner in Totally Tina, which heads to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Justine has been singing professionally for 27 years and saw her career change direction in 2002 when she won the talent show, Stars In Their Eyes, impersonating Anastacia.

But after six years of touring her show Justine is Anastacia, she decided it was time for another change and Totally Tina was born.

For the past six years, Totally Tina has been the UK’s official number one Tina Turner Tribute (as voted by the Agents Association of Great Britain, National Tribute Awards), and now

celebrates its tenth year of touring.

Designed to make the audience feel that the legendary performer is right back in front of them, the show features Tina Turner’s greatest hits, best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist with songs including Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, Private Dancers, Honky Tonky Woman, and Get Back.

READ THIS: Lulu live at the Baths Hall this autumn.

The songs are enhanced by the customary flourish of sparkling stiletto heels, flamboyant tail feathers, high energy dance routines and there’s plenty of audience engagement too.

Justine said, “My ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert, and bring the best version of this amazing woman, her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many

fans.

"That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

The show is in Lincoln on June 27 and tickets are available on 01522 519999 or online.