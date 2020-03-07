Top comic Simon Evans brings latest show to Li

One of the country's best-loved stand-up comedians, the sharp-witted veteran Simon Evans is back on tour again.

He can be seen at Scunthorpe’s Plowright Theatre on March 14.

Following on from Genius and Genius 2.0, he is performing The Work Of The Devil.

This new show raises the stakes with Simon's usual excoriating views of a world on fire given a perspective shift due to personal revelations that have turned his world upside down.

Simon has a loyal fanbase which greatly appreciates his intelligent and independent scrutiny of the modern world.

His tongue-in-cheek, rueful attachment to traditionalism, and his scepticism towards the claimed achievements of progressive politics and modernist aesthetics, have set him apart from his contemporaries. He has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Question Time and The News Quiz, among many others.

For more on the show, click here. You can also click here or here for more stories.