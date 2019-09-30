Tommy Cannon, Billy Pearce, and Crissy Rock starring in new comedy in Lincoln

After touring for two years with their hit play Dirty Dusting, Crissy Rock and Leah Bell are back on tour with another comedy, Right Place! Wrong Time!, which visits the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this month.

Previously titled Seriously Dead, this production has a star-studded cast.

Crissy Rock

Alongside Leah Bell and Crissy Rock (Benidorm, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here) is Tommy Cannon (Cannon and Ball) and Billy Pearce (New Faces, The Royal Variety Show), joined by Paul Dunn and James De Lauch Hay.

Crissy and Leah had the idea for the play whilst driving between theatres, and when Crissy was out in Benidorm filming for the TV show, they’d often catch up over FaceTime acting out various gags and plot twists.

READ MORE: Friends parody musical coming to Lincolnshire next year.

The end product is a play that tells the tale of a deceased bank robber, a café owner, and a lovesick ghost, which has had audiences laughing from beginning to a surprising end.

The show is an uplifting story, making audiences feel that life’s party never ends, it simply moves to another location.

It is in Lincoln on Tuesday, October 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets start from £23 on 01522 519999 or online here.