Toe-tapping performance will raise the roof in Kirton

Live Lincs is back this month with a series of events across north Lincolnshire towns and villages.

The season begins with folk duo The Hut People - aka Sam Pirt and Gary Hammond - who aim to take audiences on a musical journey around the world.

They have firmly established themselves as one of the most entertaining and best-loved acts on the UK folk scene today.

Mixing global rhythms with folk tunes from Quebec to Spain, Scandinavia to Sussex and everywhere in between, this is a quirky celebration of music not to be missed.

Expect feel good dancing tunes, audience participation, step dancing, foot percussion and humour.

The pair will be visiting several venues, including Kirton-in-Lindsey Town Hall on Friday, October 11 at 7.30pm

To book tickets call 01652 648435 or email m.hollingsworth205@btinternet.com.