Tickets up for grabs to see Bolshoi Ballet screening at Trinity Arts Centre

Dance fans will love a screening of Romeo And Juliet, performed by the world-famous Bolshoi Ballet, which can be seen at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre on March 29.

In spite of their families being enemies, Romeo and Juliet are deeply in love. The rivalry between the Capulets and the Montagues will cost Mercutio’s life, causing Romeo to seek vengeance for the loss of his friend.

The star-crossed lovers’ tragic fate inspired Prokofiev to write a remarkable music score with highlights ranging from the delicate theme of Juliet to the ominous Dance of the Knights.

Bolshoi stars Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov embody the two eternal lovers in Alexei Ratmansky’s stunning production, performed on the big screen.

