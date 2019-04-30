Tickets on sale now for Boyzone show in Nottingham

Boyzone will play Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena this autumn on their Final Five Tour.

And tickets are on sale now for the show, which takes place on October 17.

The band originally organised a five-night run at The London Palladium as a fitting farewell to celebrate 25 years together.

But following the success of their previous tour and being inundated by demand from disappointed fans, they listened and cleared their diaries to make The Final Five happen, adding a select further four UK areas to the London performances.

Tickets start from £51.60 on 0843 3733000, in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, or online.