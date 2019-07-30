The Who's Tommy - The Album live in Lincolnshire this autumn

Acclaimed band The Goldhawks will head out on a major UK theatre tour this autumn performing The Who's classic album Tommy live.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Who’s classic ground-breaking rock opera album Tommy, the show will play the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on October 11.

The Who’s iconic masterpiece is brought to life and recreated for the stage by the fabulous, international eight-piece band, The Goldhawks.

With all the emotions, tension and raw power that the music demands, the show features a masterful replication of The Who’s iconic sound, backed with exciting, extra-large screen projection and some archival footage of the band themselves.

Audiences can also expect a fabulous finale, featuring bonus material of some all-time classic hits from The Who – the ultimate way to close the show!

Tommy was first released as a double album on 17 May 1969 by Decca Records and introduced The Who to a new level of superstardom.

The album was composed by guitarist Pete Townshend and that tells the story of Tommy Walker, a 'deaf, dumb and blind boy' and the trials he faces growing up, before becoming a ‘pinball wizard’.

Featuring hits including The Acid Queen, I’m Free and See Me Feel Me, the album was a huge critical success and has since been re-released over the years, spending an incredible 126 weeks in the Billboard charts.

SEE ALSO: Britpop stars Shed Seven to play Lincolnshire date on tour.

Tommy - The Album Live is a loving tribute to the music of one of the most enduring bands in the world to this day, with Goldhawks’ front man Doug Freeman faithfully recreating the extraordinary vocal range of The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey.

The Goldhawks are acclaimed as the world’s number one tribute to The Who, with many accolades from friends and family of The Who themselves.

Working in various outfits, touring and meeting up once in a while, they realised they were all ardent fans of the The Who.

From there it was an easy decision, to only play their favourite music, The Goldhawks were born, and they’ve never looked back.

The band has just finished a national tour of Quadrophenia Live, celebrating the seminal mods v rockers Who album.

Wolfy Foxlow, who toured regularly with The Who, said of The Goldhawks: ‘It’s the closest you’ll ever get to the real thing’.

Tickets for the show are available now on 0844 8542776 or online.