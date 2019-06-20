The tiger is in Lincoln for tea in this weekend

Children's favourite The Tiger Who Came To Tea is at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln this week.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea.

Who could it possibly be?

What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger.

When Sophie and her mummy welcome the hungry tiger to tea, he proceeds to eat all the sandwiches, buns, biscuits and more.

He even manages to drink all the water in the tap.

What will Sophie’s Daddy say when he gets home?

The show is in Lincoln on Saturday, June 22 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm, and Sunday, June 23 at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets are available on 01522 519999 or online.