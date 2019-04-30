The Specials are live at the Baths Hall

Ska legends The Specials will perform live in Lincolnshire next week on their encore 40th anniversary tour.

When The Specials reformed in 2008 for a one-off surprise performance at the Bestival Festival few would have banked on the band still playing to huge audiences around the world today – but they still are.

Famous for hits like Ghost Town, Gangsters, Rat Race, Too Much, Too Young, A Message To You, Rudy and more, the iconic band comes to he Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, May 8 at 6.30pm.

Tickets priced £43 to £54 are available now on 0844 8440444 or online.