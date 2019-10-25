The Selecter bringing 40th anniversary tour to Lincoln

Ska stars The Selecter are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next month.

Celebrating their 40th anniversary, the band will be playing an extended, hit-rich set, together with some added live favourites and surprises.

They will also be joined for a few songs by vocalist Rhoda Dakar who will also play a DJ Set to open the night.

The Selecter is led by their iconic frontwoman Pauline Black and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson.

Pauline is one of very few women in the 2-Tone scene – she is often referred to as the Queen of Ska. Not only a crucial figure in the music community, Black is also a published author, actress and a celebrated style icon.

The anarchic passion that fuelled Selecter gigs during the original 2-Tone era is still there, except the pair are more driven than ever, fuelled by the enduring popularity of hits like Three Minute Hero, Missing Words, Too Much Pressure and On My Radio.

They are in Lincoln on Sunday, November 17 at 7pm and tickets are 25 on 0871 2200260 online here.

