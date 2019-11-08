The Levellers to play the Baths Hall next year

British folk-rock stars The Levellers have announced details of a new UK tour for 2020.

And they will be coming to Lincolnshire to play the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on November 19 next year.

the Levellers are still going strong after 30 years in the game.

They have long been, and still are, one of the best live bands around and they’re back in 2020 with a new studio album and an extensive tour taking in nights at some of their favourite towns and cities.

Over the years, the Brighton band have worn many masks, most self-made, some imposed upon them.

But while their status has evolved over the decades, the basic humanity underpinning their music has remained constant.

Tickets for their Baths Hall date are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.

