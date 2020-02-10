The Illegal Eagles have a date at the Baths Hall this week

Acclaimed tribute act The Illegal Eagles are live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Celebrating the music of the legendary west coast country rock band, The Illegal Eagles are back, promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.

This critically-acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town, Life In The Fast Lane and more.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, February 15.

Tickets are available on 0844 8440444 or here.

READ MORE: Sixties legends are back with the Sensational 60s Experience.