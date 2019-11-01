The Happy Mondays live in Lincolnshire this month

Legendary indie band Happy Mondays are coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this month with support from Jon Dasilva,

The late ‘80s saw the Happy Mondays become the pioneers of the Madchester sound.

The Mondays’ classic line-up is back together with frontman Shaun Ryder joined by Bez (freaky dancing and percussion), Rowetta (vocals), Gary Whelan (drums), Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar) and Dan Broad (MD/guitar/keys).

The gig will see the band perform timeless hits such as Step On, Kinky Afro, Hallelujah, W.F.L., Loose Fit, Judge Fudge and 24 Hour Party People and more.

haun Ryder said, “It'll be great to be back out on the road with Happy Mondays for some pre-Christmas partying.

"Looking forward to playing all the hits and more at these shows.”

The gig is on Saturday, November with doors open from 6.30pm.

Tickets are on 0844 8440444 or online here.

