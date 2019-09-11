The Confident Tricksters are back in Gainsborough

Rock and blues trio The Confident Tricksters are live at Elm Cottage in Gainsborough this month.

Richard Farthing (guitar, keyboards & vocals), Steve Crowe (bass) and Chris Daffern (drums) have been gigging together since 1986 and this date is the first of several local shows they are playing this autumn.

The gig is on Saturday, September 21 at 8.45pm and entry is free.

Follow the band on Facebook where you can get clips of them in action, plus details of the gigs they have played and a discography.

