The Bootleg Shadows are live in Gainsborough

The Bootleg Shadows bring their acclaimed tribute show to Gainsborough this weekend.

Celebrating the world’s greatest instrumental group, the show features the very best of The Shadows’ own hits and the success they enjoyed with Cliff Richard.

Relive hits like Apache, FBI, Wonderful Land, Foot Tapper, Atlantis, Kon-Tiki, Cavatina, and more.

You’ll be doing the famous Shadows ‘walk’ and wanting your own red Fender Stratocaster for weeks on end afterwards.

The show is on Saturday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or online.