The Blues Band have a Lincolnshire date on 40th anniversary tour

British blues legends The Blues Band are live at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this month.

Many of the Blues Band’s 21st century fans weren’t even born when Paul Jones, Dave Kelly, Tom McGuinness, Rob Townsend and Gary Fletcher began performing their virtuoso songs to the world.

Some 20 albums and thousands of gigs later, they’ve earned a reputation around the world as one of the finest exponents of the blues tradition in all its forms.

However, no-one could have predicted that, 40 years on, they’d still be performing to fans old and new.

The Blues Band story began back in 1979 with a phone call by Paul Jones, actor, singer, musician and radio presenter and no stranger to the pop charts throughout the 1960s as front man for the hugely successful Manfred Mann.

His fellow Manfred Tom McGuinness shared the same love of the music - he’d started out with Eric Clapton in The Roosters.

And they knew the right people to make their idea for a band ‘just to play the blues’ work; they brought in legendary slide guitar man and singer Dave Kelly, who brought along a talented fellow musician, bassist Gary Fletcher.

With the addition of Tom’s chart-topping partner from McGuinness Flint, drummer Hughie Flint, (ex-John Mayall’s Blues Breakers), that first line-up stormed the post-punk music scene, and contrary to their expectations, they soon left the pub scene behind for an international career playing the music they loved.

After two and a half years, Hughie Flint left due to the pressures of touring and replaced by Rob Townsend of Family and the band's success has continued ever since.

They are at the Plowright Theatre on February 27.

