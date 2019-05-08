The Blockheads are bringing the blues to Lincoln

Legendary punk stars The Blockheads will headline the Lincoln Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Starting out as the band behind Ian Dury, the band’s hits include Hit Me with your Rhythm Stick, What A Waste, Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3), and Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, among many others

Joining them on the bill for the festival will be the Stevie Nimmo Trio, Ken Pustelnik’s Groundhogs, Elles Bailey, Thr3e and Snake Oil Band.

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 11 from 2pm to 10pm.

Tickets are £32 and available on 01472 349222 or www.lincolnbluesfestival.co.uk/tickets.