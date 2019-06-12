The Best of Wham! is coming to Lincolnshire

Brand new tribute show The Best of Wham! starring Ben Evans as George Michael, comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next month.

Can it really be 37 years since George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed one of the most enduring pop groups of the 80s?

In four short years Wham! sold more than 28 million records, topping the charts with three albums, four number one singles and 11 top ten hits.

They featured in the Live Aid concert of 1985 and were the first western pop group to ever tour in China.

Their impact and influence on the 80s era and beyond cannot be over-emphasised.

The Best of Wham! show includes all those hits, like Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, Young Guns, Club Tropicana and I'm your Man, as well as a few B-side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.

Show star Ben Evans started his career at the age of eight performing in roles including Gavroche in Les Miserables, both the roles of Oliver and The Artful Dodger in Oliver!.

His career has continued with appearances in a host of TV programmes including lead roles in: Casualty, Teachers, Waking The Dead and most notably, creating the role of Charlie Jenkins in BBC Wales hit comedy High Hopes which he starred in for six seasons.

Further West End performances have included Mamma Mia! and the role of Sam Wise Gamgee’ in The Lord Of The Rings.

Julie Sweeney, of show promoters Sweeney Entertainments, said: We are thrilled to be presenting this amazing new show to venues across the UK – this is a non-stop Wham! party that is sure to leave audiences singing and dancing the whole way home."

The show is at the Baths Hall on Friday, July 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £27.50 on 0844 8542776 or online.