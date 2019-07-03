The best of the West End in one night in Lincoln

A night of the best of musical theatre comes to Lincoln this weekend in Brothers Beyond.

Led by former stars from the West End and UK touring production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Saturday, July 6.

The show is created and directed by former ‘Joseph’, Graham Tudor, who donned the famous Dreamcoat from 1999 to 2003 and again in 2005 before taking leading roles in other West End productions including Grease, Mamma Mia, and The Rocky Horror Show.

Graham will be joined on stage by West End stalwart and the longest serving Joseph in history, Mike Holoway.

Mike also starred in the hit TV series The Tomorrow People and had a successful music career as part of the band, Flintlock.

SEE ALSO: Enjoy the craic with The Wild Murphys.

All other performers in the Brothers Beyond production have worked, or are currently working, on the West End or on UK Tours and the show will be compered by Helen Noble

Pupils from the New Theatre Royal’s Stage School will also be part of the show, provide backing vocals and choreography throughout the evening.

The show will feature some of the best songs from West End musicals including Jesus Christ Superstar, Beauty and the Beast, and Les Misérables, as well as a finale from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £20.50 on 01522 519999 or online.