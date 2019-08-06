The best of the Bee Gees is coming back to Lincolnshire

Direct from London's West End, Bee Gees show You Win Again returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this autumn.

Prepare to experience the distinct sound of one the biggest groups to have ever graced the stage in this concert spectacular and celebrate the best of the Gibbs brothers’ music through the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The show takes audiences on a musical journey through all the Bee Gees’ most popular songs, including Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman, You Should Be Dancin’, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Massachusetts, Words, I’ve Got to Get a Message to You, Too Much Heaven, Islands in the Stream, Grease, If I Can’t Have You and more.

The show is at The Baths Hall in on Friday, October 25.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online.