The best of the Bee Gees comes to Lincolnshire in You Win Again

Direct from London's West End, Bee Gees show You Win Again returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week.

The show is a musical journey through all the favourite songs of Tthe Bee Gees, including Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Massachusetts, Words, I’ve Got to Get a Message to You, Too Much Heaven, Islands in the Stream, Grease, If I Can’t Have You and more.

The show is at The Baths Hall in on Friday, October 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 0844 8440444 or online here.

