The best of Nashville is coming to Gainsborough

An evening of country music full of the sounds of Nashville is sweeping into Lincolnshire this autumn as Manley Hall Music Group (MHMG) presents it's hit touring show A Nashville Experience in Gainsborough and Lincoln.

Top UK artists Stevie O'Connor, Emma Jade Garbutt, Alan Finlan, Megan Louise and the incredible MHMG six-piece band will play a variety of songs including original material and tributes to the heroes of years gone by such as Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, John Denver, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynne and many others.

From the haunting traditional sounds of pedal steel guitar to a full on honky-tonk bluegrass party with furious fiddle, this is a chance to experience a full evening of the true sound of Nashville.

Ian Hall, the show's producer, said: "These guys really are the absolute cream of British country.

"Emma Jade was on The Voice a few years ago under Tom Jones, Stevie O'Connor is playing to 10,000 festival crowds regularly, Alan Finlan is one of the fastest rising stars in the country and Megan Louise will still only be 17 by the time these shows come around and yet she has already been on numerous TV programmes and is regularly featured on the radio and has been championed by Bob Harris BBC Radio 2.

"It's a great chance for country music lovers to hear some famous songs, some new songs by our own British artists and also a lovely family-friendly experience for all those that are intrigued about Nashville and what its like to sit in a honky-tonk on Music Row and soak up the sounds.

"The band's pedal steel guitar player has been playing for 50 years in the UK and the US, for example, and the band are absolutely wonderful and the overall quality of the show is amazing."

This is the second time the show has come to Lincoln, having sold-out at the Terry O'Toole Theatre in the city last year.

It returns to that venue again on October 5 and before that, it is at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre on October 4.

Tickets for the Gainsborough show are on 01427 676655 or online.

Tickets for the Lincoln show are on 01522 883311 or online.