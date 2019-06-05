The best of Hendrix, Clapton and Cream in one night in Gainsborough

Acclaimed tribute band Voodoo Room are live in Gainsborough this weekend

Voodoo Room are an exciting classic power trio, paying tribute to the incredible music of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream.

Featuring some of the UK’s finest musicians, the band performs a high energy, show in total appreciation of these musical pioneers from the world of classic blues/rock in a show that features some of the greatest rock recordings of all time.

The gig is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, June 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £14 on 01427 676655 or online.