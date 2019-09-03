The best of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in hit tribute show

Bye Bye Baby - The story of the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

Created by producer Marc Ryzer in 2013, the show follows the trials and successes of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Audiences can expect to hear 31 Four Seasons hits including December ’63 (Oh, What A Night), Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, and Grease.

The show is in Lincoln on Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 and available now on 01522 519999 or online here.

