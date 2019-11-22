The best of country and rock & roll at the Plowright

Come and join the greatest party in town as Forever In Blue Jeans celebrates 25 years on the road in Lincolnshire this weekend.

A perfect feast of entertainment, Forever In Blue Jeans stars Carole Gordon, backed up by an array of talented singers, dancers and musicians.

Between them, they will be playing and singing the best in country and rock & roll.

This big-hearted show performs songs from Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers & Dolly Pardon, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, The Carpenters and Carol King, as well as songs from the great Western-themed musicals such as Oklahoma! and Paint Your Wagon.

The show is at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Sunday, November 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on 0844 8542776 or here.

