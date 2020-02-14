That'll Be The Day is back for another rock & roll feast

Prepare for a nostalgia extravaganza at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next month with the Best of That'll Be The Day.

This very special edition of the show presents the most popularly-requested songs, impressions and comic sketches from That'll Be The Day's 33 years of touring.

Featuring smash hits from the 1950s through to the 1980s, this is a throwback evening of live entertainment that guarantees to have you on your feet and dancing and on the floor laughing.

The show comes to the Baths Hall on Friday, March 27.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or here.

READ MORE: Comedy star John Bishop is warming up with Lincolnshire dates this year.