Test Match Special favourite Aggers is coming to Lincoln

He's already had a very busy summer commentating on the Cricket World Cup and The Ashes and now Jonathan Agnew is back on the road and coming to Lincoln for An Evening With Aggers next week.

Aggers will be regaling audience members with some of his special memories and amusing anecdotes.

Jonathan learnt his craft under the tutelage of Brian Johnston, emerging from the notoriety of the gloriously funny 'leg over’ incident to become BBC Radio’s voice of cricket.

Described as a ‘master broadcaster,’ his consummate skills on air have proved electric on stage as demonstrated in previous Evenings With Aggers alongside fellow players-turned-commentators, spin legend Graeme Swann, Sunil Gavaskar, Phil Tufnell, David Lloyd and Geoffrey Boycott.

In Agnew’s solo show, he takes the audience on a very special trip down memory lane, waxing lyrical about his extensive and entertaining career on the cricket pitch, as well as his many years on TV screens and radio stations around the world.

As a commentator and broadcaster on the BBC’s Test Match Special slot, A View From The Boundary, he has interviewed many a star of stage, screen and elsewhere, including two prime ministers, several rock stars, film legends, writers, and comedians.

SEE ALSO: Darts stars Bobby George and Colin Lloyd are on the oche in Gainsborough.

Simon Fielder, the show's producer, said: “This has been an outstanding year for English cricket and we can certainly guarantee that anyone coming to see this show will have a thoroughly good time.

"An Evening With Aggers will appeal to cricket fans and non-lovers of the game alike.

"You don’t have to be into the sport to enjoy the stories and humour of this highly entertaining evening. Aggers’ shows are always funny, charming and moving.

"They capture the essence of Test Match Special, which has been a national institution for the past 60 years.”

The show is also raising money for the Professional Cricketers' Trust (PCT) a fantastic charity supporting past and current players and their dependents during times of illness or hardship.

Audiences can find out more about the PCT and the important work it does here.

An Evening with Aggers is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Saturday, September 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets starts at £23 on 01522 519999 or online here.