Terry Pratchett's The Fifth Elephant coming to the Plowright

Scunthorpe Little Theatre Club is presenting The Fifth Elephant at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next month.

In Stephen Briggs’ adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s story, Commander Vimes is sent to wild, wintry Ubervald to establish trade links with the King of the Dwarfs, but ends up trying to stop an inter-species war.

On his side, a talking dog, a reformed Vampire and a self-made man (you can tell he’s self-made because the stitches still show).

READ MORE: Hambledon is playing Dracula for laughs in Gainsborough.

However, although Vimes may have arrived as Ankh-Morpork’s ambassador, he soon finds it’s not all golden chocolate balls.

Before long he’s an escaped prisoner, out in the icy woods, wearing only the gloomy trousers of Uncle Vanya and being chased by a pack of fascist werewolves who don’t play by the rules.

The show is at the Plowright from Wednesday, October 2 to Saturday, October 5.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.