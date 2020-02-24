Talented twosome Ward Thomas to perform gig in Lincoln

Country-pop duo Ward Thomas have announced an intimate acoustic tour, including a visit to Lincoln’s Engine Shed on May 2.

The tour sees the twins take in an array of beautiful venues in a stripped back light, allowing them to showcase their harmonies in a personal setting.

Across the dates, the duo will play fan favourites from their chart topping album Cartwheels and 2019’s Restless Minds, as well as some brand-new tracks.

2019 proved to be a massive year for Ward Thomas, seeing them tour Europe with Jack Savoretti, before joining him to sing a duet of The Killers’ Human at his sold-out Wembley Arena show. They also played a triumphant set at Isle of Wight, supported David Gray across his Australian run and joined Brad Paisley on stage at London’s O2 Arena for Whiskey Lullaby.

