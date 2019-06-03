Suspense and conflict in award-winning thriller at the Theatre Royal

The award-winning hit thriller, Death and the Maiden, comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln for one night only this week.

Winner of the 1992 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play, Death and the Maiden was later released as a feature film starring Sigourney Weaver in 1994.

This production is revived by Baroque Theatre Company, a professional theatre company which tours productions across the UK.

The play is set in an unnamed country that is emerging from a totalitarian dictatorship.

Paulina Escobar’s husband Gerardo is to head an investigation into past human rights abuses.

Paulina is convinced that the powerful and charismatic Dr Miranda supervised her abuse as a political prisoner.

Conflict ensues as their lives cross paths and Paulina, gun in hand, captures the doctor and puts him on trial,

Escobar doesn’t know whether to believe his distraught wife or his persuasive new friend.

An enthralling and intellectual piece of theatre with the human psyche laid bare, this play will take audiences on emotional tug of war.

It is at the New Theatre Royal on Friday, June 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now on 01522 519999 or online.

Please note: This show contains adult themes and strong language and is recommended for over-16s only.