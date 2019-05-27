Stuart Maconie is marching into Lincoln on tour

Writer and presenter Stuart Maconie is live at Lincoln Drill Hall next week with his show Jarrow: Road to the Deep South.

Back in 2016, Stuart walked the 300 miles from Jarrow to London, retracing the famous Jarrow Crusade of 80 years earlier, through a divided, complex country that echoes 1936 in many ways.

From choral evensong to curry house, from austerity to affluence, from Wearside to Westminster, join him on an entertaining, impassioned, enlightening journey through Britain then and now.

The show is on Tuesday, June 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22, £16 and £12 on 01522 873894 or online.