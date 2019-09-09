Strictly stars Gorka and Karen are heating things up with Firedance

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer are sure to set temperatures soaring next spring with their brand new Latin spectacular Firedance touring the UK.

Pairing together professionally for the first time, Gorka and Karen will be turning up the heat at venues across the country, including the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on March 19 and Grimsby Auditoirium on March 20.

Expect the sequins and feather boas to make way for hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passionate performances.

With an incredible live band featuring Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble performing Argentine tango, flamenco, contemporary, paso doble, samba and salsa, audiences can expect an amazing show of fresh and exciting dance from two of the world’s finest.

Born in Venezuela and having grown up in New York from the age of 10, Karen Hauer has danced on Strictly with Westlife's Nicky Byrne, ‘Hairy Biker’ Dave Myers, reality TV star Mark Wright, broadcaster Jeremy Vine, singer Will Young, and chef Simon Rimmer.

In 2018, she reached the quarter-finals of the series with actor Charles Venn.

Gorka is originally from Bilbao in Spain and his flair for dancing emerged at an early age when, aged 11, he attended ballroom and Latin dance classes where he quickly excelled and became one of the top dancers representing Spain across the world.

He made his Strictly debut in 2016, partnered with Eastenders star Tameka Empson, and reached the final with Alexander Burke in 2017.

In 2018 he was partnered with TV star Katie Piper.

Karen said, “I am beyond excited to be going on tour with a brand new show alongside Gorka.

"We have been working very hard to put on a show that will leave everyone feeling all the passion, excitement and energy that we feel when we are dancing.

"We can’t wait to travel around the UK and to meet you all.”

Gorka added, “I can't wait to get out on the road with Karen for this very exciting new tour.

"We are both really passionate about Latin dance, and this tour will really showcase that.

"We've worked really hard on the numbers in this show and I think everyone is going to love it - see you in 2020."

Tickets for the tour are available from 10am on Friday, September 13 here.