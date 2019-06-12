Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is coming to Lincolnshire with new show

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice is bringing his new live show This Is Me to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next year.

The showman is set to light up the stage, along with his cast of professional dancers, for his fourth year of touring.

With the Italian’s natural charm, combined with beautiful choreography perfectly complemented by a fabulous soundtrack, This Is Me pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

Expect all of your favourite ballroom and Latin dances and more.

The show is at the Baths Hall on April 6 next year.

Tickets are on sale now on 0844 8440444 or online.