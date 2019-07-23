Strictly's Kevin and Joanne are burning up the floor in Lincolnshire

Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin and Joanne Clifton are bringing their live show Burn The Floor to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next year.

After the sell-out success of the first-ever UK tour of Burn The Floor in 2019, this production visits The Baths Hall for the first time with a new show.

And this time Kevin Clifton will be joined by his sister Joanne.

The famous siblings will tour together for the very first time and will play on their individual successes in an 'anything you can do...' inspired theme.

Combining brilliant choreography and ground-breaking moves, Burn the Floor sees Kevin and Joanne brings their famous, infectious and rebellious energy to the stage every single night.

The show is at the Baths Hall on May 18 next year and tickets are on sale on 0844 8440444 or online.