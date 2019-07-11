Strictly boys are ready for a great dance battle

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing their new live show Here Come The Boys to Lincolnshire next week.

Strictly’s rock stars of dance will battle each other in Latin, ballroom, commercial and contemporary – and they need you to decide the champion.

From J.Lo to Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson to Gloria Estefan, dance anthems to club classics, this show will be unlike any other live Strictly show.

SEE ALSO: Jake Quickenden to star in new dance show with Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff.

It is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday, July 18.

Tickets are available on 0844 8440444 or online.