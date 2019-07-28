Steve Harley Acoustic Trio to play Lincolnshire date on latest UK tour

Steve Harley, the original cockney rebel, is live in Lincolnshire this autumn with his acoustic show.

Steve tours frequently with his acoustic trio, playing an intimate, unique and atmospheric show.

The performance promises subtle lyricism, mingled with great improvisation and rocky rhythms.

Steve will be accompanied by his Cockney Rebel band-mates of long-standing, Barry Wickens (violin & guitar) and James Lascelles (piano and percussion).

The set will be built around tracks from any or all 13 of Steve’s original albums and will include all-time favourites like Mr Soft, Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Sebastian, and of course the world-wide hit, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me), all blending in with more recent tracks from critically-acclaimed albums The Quality Of Mercy and Stranger Comes To Town.

Steve said: “Playing the songs in an acoustic format gives me time and space to enjoy every second.

"And we improvise, which is always a big excitement for any musician.

"We can loosen off the arrangements and really explore. It gets pretty exciting during the acoustic sets."

His Lincolnshire date is at Louth Town Hall on Friday, September 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £27.50 in advance on 01507 354336 or online.

Please note: This show is restricted to over-16s only.