Stepping Stone is bringing madness and mayhem to Gainsborough

Stepping Stone Theatre is back at Trinity Arts Centre this weekend with its new show Round The Bend.

Round The Bend charts the history of how mental health has been perceived from the Victorian era to present day.

There will be original songs, stories and anecdotes aplenty as Stepping Stone takes you from the Victorian music hall to the modern day disco - all in the same venue,

Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health is all about helping people with mental illness to tell their stories, helping to rid the stigma which often surrounds the illness.

It gives a voice to those who find it difficult to speak for themselves.

And now they are presenting an evening of madness and mayhem in which there will be tears, there will be laughter, there will be curmudgeonly capers and carryings-on and, in true Stepping Stone tradition, there will something for the audience to join in with.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, November 16 at 8pm.

Tickets are £8 and £6 on 01427 676655 or online here.

READ MORE: Britain's Got Talent finalist Ben Hart bringing his new live show to Lincoln.