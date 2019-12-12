Start the Christmas fun with Mother Goose in Gainsborough

Christmas is here and the festive season properly gets started in Gainsborough this weekend when the annual pantomime arrives in town.

And this year's show is Mother Goose, which runs from December 14-29.

Rebecca Huish is the magical Fairy Twinkle.

Come to Trinity Arts Centre for an egg-cellent adventure and join Mother Goose as chances upon the magic goose with a golden talent; Princess Pricilla!

This larger-than-life pantomime is packed full of comedy, music, and dance, all telling a cracking good rags to riches story.

Written by Ian Billings and directed by Craig Sanders, the show opens this weekend with performances at 2pm and 6.30pm on both Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 (the 2pm performance on Sunday is signed).

There are schools performances only on December 17, 18 and 19 (further schools performances are on December 20 as well as a public evening show that day).

Stephen Waite takes the role of Squire Smog

There are no performances on December 16 or 21, while the performance on December 29 is already sold out.

Ticket details and show times are on 01427 676655 or online here.

Olivia Deane plays Jill.