Start countdown to Christmas with Santa in Gainsborough

Christmas is starting early at Trinity Arts Centre this year as family show Santa's Christmas Countdown comes to the venue this weekend.

There’s nothing Santa loves more than starting the countdown to Christmas by opening the windows of his giant Christmas calendar.

But when he tries to begin the countdown this year, disaster.

The calendar is broken and all the magical goodies inside have gone missing.

Santa needs them to get ready for Christmas, but how is he going to get everything back in time?

Join Dotty the Elf, Dasher the Reindeer, Jack Frost and Pompom the Penguin in a fun, festive, musical adventure to help fix the Christmas calendar and get Santa’s Christmas Countdown started.

Songs include Jingle Bells, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Twelve Days Of Christmas.

And remember to bring your Christmas letter to post in Santa’s post box.

The show is on Saturday,November 23 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and £9 on 01427 676655 or online here.

