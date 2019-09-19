Star medium Tony Stockwell is back in Lincoln

One of the country’s most well-known and respected mediums, Tony Stockwell, returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month.

In this evening with Tony Stockwell, he will bring messages of comfort to those who need to hear and understand that a friend, loved one, or someone they cared about can still be with them.

During his 25 years working as a medium, Tony has hosted various television programmes including Psychic Academy, Psychic Detective, Street Psychic and Psychic School.

He has also written four highly acclaimed books whilst teaching globally at some of the most respected schools for mediumistic development, as well as setting up his own school for developing mediums too.

During the evening Tony will demonstrate his belief that those who have passed can communicate with their loved ones with detailed messages frequently including names, dates and locations, all delivered with emotion, sensitivity and empathy.

The evening may include psychometry, photograph readings and psychic prediction.

Tony hopes that through his current work he will make others aware that there’s something more than just our current lives.

He said, “Whether through mental or physical mediumship, on TV or through small groups, if you can bless one person's life to absolutely believe beyond doubt that their mum, their dad, their son, or their daughter is actually going to be there waiting for them and it gives them comfort, then that's worth doing."

Recent legislative guidelines insist that any evening of mediumship should be billed ‘for entertainment purposes’.

Tony certainly uses his natural wit, showmanship and cockney charisma to entertain but more importantly Tony believes that mediumship has the potential to change someone’s life and instil in them a sense of peace, comfort and purpose.

He is in Lincoln on Thursday, October 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 and £20.50 on 01522 519999 or online here.