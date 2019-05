Chris Difford brings his latest solo tour to Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Best know as one of the main members of Squeeze, Chris is a Grammy-nominated and double Ivor Novello Award-winning lyricist who has been successfully turning the mundane into the beautiful and the urbane into the exquisite, for more than 40 years.

The gig is on Wednesday, June 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18, £14 and £12 on 01522 873894 or online.