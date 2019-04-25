Squeeze and Heaven 17 are playing the Baths Hall this year

Pop rockers Squeeze are coming to Lincolnshire later this year on their brand new tour, The Difford And Tilbrook Songbook 2019.

And they will be joined by fellow 80s legends Heaven 17 for the trip.

The tour will see the south London legends play their extensive list of hits as well as some rare, lesser-known gems from their back catalogue and solo careers.

Glenn Tilbrook said: “I am over the moon to be announcing the 2019 tour with Squeeze.

“We’ve had something of a renaissance in the last few years, and look forward to this continuing, as we will play a set of songs that are both new, contemporary and as innovative as people have come to expect from us, along with the old beauties.

“I’m also excited to have Heaven 17 with us, what an extraordinary time we will have.”

The Difford and Tilbrook Songbook 2019 is a tour that will capture the works of two of the most talented songsmiths working today.

It comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on October 17.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online.