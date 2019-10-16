Spend an evening with BIlly Connolly in Gainsborough

Legendary comedian Billy Connolly's live show The Sex Life of Bandages is being screened at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week

Hailed as the UK’s most influential comedian of all time, Billy Connolly is coming to cinemas with this brilliant show from his final stand-up tour.

Recorded in 2015, during the Australian leg, this whip smart routine is a riotous journey filled with outrageous tales and blistering observations of everyday absurdities.

Screening as a special one-night-only event, the Scottish star will also muse upon his career, life and legacy in a deeply personal interview filmed exclusively for cinema audiences.

The screening is on Friday. October 18 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

Please note: This show contains strong language and is reccommended for over-18s only.