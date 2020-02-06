Spend an evening with Annie Fanny this spring

Annie Fanny is back at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe and it's not Christmas.

Instead, it's a chance to meet and spend a night with Darren Johnson, the man behind Scunthorpe's famous panto dame, in An Evening With Annie Fanny and Friends.

Have you ever wondered what Annie does the rest of the year?

Ever wondered how he became a pantomime dame?

And what’s the link between Annie Fanny and James Bond?

Is there a question you’ve always wanted to ask Annie Fanny?

If so, then this is the show for you!

An Evening With Annie Fanny And Friends is a chance to meet Darren Johnson and discover how he came to be the man behind the ubiquitous dame.

Over the course of the evening, Darren will give you the whole story of how he became an actor, the jobs he’s had, the people he’s worked with and why he has spent the last 15 years playing Annie Fanny in Scunthorpe.

Darren will be joined on stage by his long-time panto friends Rebecca Little and Jeremy Stroughair who will perform with him in a variety of songs and sketches along with a very special guest, his son Joseph Johnson.

The show will be hosted by pantomime favourite Hambi Pappas.

The highlight of the evening will be an opportunity to see Darren transform himself into Annie Fanny before your very eyes along with a unique opportunity to ask Annie a question.

The show is at the Plowright on May 11.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or here.

